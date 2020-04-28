DeSantis says he wants to get ‘checks out’ amid criticism

“It was during my last year as governor that we made the contract with Deloitte to have this system,” said Congressman Charlie Crist, who was elected governor as a Republican in 2006 and later became an independent before leaving the governor's office in 2011. “I had very little time to review it once that occurred. I left office and Gov. Scott came in and was there for eight years as you all know. That’s a long time to have an opportunity to analyze, to investigate, to look into and make sure the system called CONNECT, which is a real disconnect obviously, is working appropriately and properly. Evidently that didn’t happen.”