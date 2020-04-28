COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise at Suncoast Long-term Facilities

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Unsettling new numbers released this week. Out of the 31,986 cases of COVID-19 in the state, 3, 355 of them are tied to nursing homes, assisted living communities and other long-term care facilities - and have resulted in 319 deaths. However, what’s even more alarming is that the majority of the cases are coming from just a handful of facilities, and there are a few here on the Suncoast.
“It’s really hard to contain spread in nursing homes and assisted livings. By nature of both the kind of work they do, and the people that live there. It’s really important to recognize that they are congregate settings,” explained Kathryn Hyer PhD, MPP, the Director of The Florida Policy Exchange Center on Aging and Professor at USF Sarasota-Manatee.
Most centers have multiple residents to one room, and many common areas like dining and recreational activities. Plus, the focus in these living facilities is very personal care.
“They’re helping people bathe. They’re helping people get on and off a toilet. These are not easy tasks to be able to figure out how to completely never touch another person. While I hope the numbers don’t get to be bigger, I think we probably should expect that they are,” said Hyer.
Especially because once one person gets infected, experts say it’s very hard to control. Here on the Suncoast, we have five facilities that fall into that category, and they actually account for 76% of all coronavirus cases in local elderly-care centers.
Three of those nursing homes are in Manatee County, and the other two centers are in Sarasota County. However, it’s important to note, is that the highest COVID-19 cases on the Suncoast are all found in three facilities owned by the same company – Southern Healthcare.
The Riviera Palms Rehabilitation Center has a total of 70 positive cases – 34 residents and 36 staff members, The Braden River Rehabilitation Center has a total of 64 cases, with 37 residents and 27 staff members infected, and The Sarasota Point Rehabilitation Center has 22 total cases, 13 of those being residents and 9 being staff members.
Officials do believe that asymptomatic workers may also be playing a part in these outbreaks.
“People who work there are getting, on average, $12 an hour or less than $20,000 a year. So is it any wonder that they’re going to more than one facility to make ends meet? I mean, we have a crisis here. I hope people are beginning to understand, and not vilify these workers, but instead help them get testing and help them get materials,” expressed Hyer.
That’s exactly what is hopefully happening now.
“The division of emergency management has sent almost 7 million masks just to long term care facilities. Almost a million gloves. More than a half a million face shields and 160-thousand gowns. That is a huge amount of supplies but I think that is directing supplies where the risk is greatest and I think that makes a lot of sense,” Governor DeSantis said at a press conference on Monday.
Plus, the National Guard was supposed to be on the Suncoast last week to help these nursing homes and elderly-care facilities to do more testing, but there’s no word yet on when they will be arriving here locally.
The following is a list of those facilities in both Manatee and Sarasota Counties that have coronavirus cases as of April 27, 2020.
Manatee County Locations:
- Braden River Rehabilitation Center Llc
- Bradenton Health Care
- Brookdale Bradenton Gardens
- Casa Mora Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
- Life Care Center of Sarasota
- Manatee Springs Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
- Neurorestorative Florida
- Residence at Bay Vue
- Riviera Palms Rehabilitation Center
- Surrey Place Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- Westminster Point Pleasant Manatee
Sarasota County Locations:
- Arden Courts of Sarasota
- Bay Breeze Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Beneva Lakes Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Brookdale Deer Creek Sarasota
- Consulate Health Care of Sarasota
- Crossbreeze Care Center
- Glenridge on Palmer Ranch Inc.
- Magnolia Acres
- Magnolia Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Pines of Sarasota
- Plymouth Harbor Incorporated
- Sarasota Point Rehabilitation Center Sarasota
- Springs at Lake Pointe Woods
- Sunnyside Nursing Home
For all coverage about COVID-19 and how it is impacting the Suncoast, visit the coronavirus section of our website.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.