Another First Alert Weather day on the way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here we go again with the possibility of strong to severe storms on Thursday as a cold front moves into the Suncoast.
It has been really nice as of late with low humidity but that changes on Wednesday as winds switch around to the SE and then SW. This wind shift will bring the dew point of surface moisture content up once again in advance of the cold front.
Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80′s with a heat index in the low to mid 90′s by the mid afternoon. We will have plenty of sunshine on Wednesday with 10-15 mph winds.
Wednesday night clouds will be on the increase along with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows on Thursday will be in the low 70′s.
Thursday we will see showers and thunderstorms scattered about just before sunrise with the pre-frontal trough. Some of these storms could turn severe as they approach the coast. Looks like just the Counties near the coast will be in danger.
The actual cold front will move through later in the day on Thursday with another round of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be in the mid 80′s on Thursday.
Friday winds shift to the NW and bring in some cooler and drier air with mostly sunny skies. The high on Friday in the low 80′s.
Weekend is looking great with generally mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80′s.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.