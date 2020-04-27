Sarasota Film Festival goes virtual for the first time ever

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The novel coronavirus has caused lots of entertainment events to cancel or move online. The Sarasota Film Festival announced earlier this month that it would move its selection of films online.
The virtual film festival kicks off Monday. Patrons who are interested in “attending” can purchase a digital pass. The pass is $30 and will cover all 7 days of the online festival.
The digital festival kicks off Apr. 27 and runs through May 3.
