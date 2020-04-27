Robotic pets comfort Alzheimer’s, Dementia patients

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Elder Affairs has started a pet project...literally.
The organization began its delivery of over 375 therapeutic robot pets to Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementia patients who are socially isolated due to COVID-19.
The interactive pets have given those patients a purpose and have helped combat isolation and depression among those seniors who can’t visit with their families at this time.
The robotic pets offer an alternative to traditional pet therapy, and research shows they have similar positive effects. The robotic cats and dogs make lifelike animal noises.
“We hope these companion robotic pets may help calm individuals living with ADRD and provide some respite for their caregivers,” said Richard Prudom, the Department of Elder Affairs Secretary. “In addition, we are pleased to expand the use of robotic pets to isolated older adults. Our participation in this innovative program will help many older adults improve their daily mood and give them a greater sense of well-being because of the companionship provided by the interactive pets.”
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.