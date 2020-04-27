Public beaches reopen in Sarasota County with some restrictions

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Beaches in Sarasota County officially back open today, but not without some restrictions.
“Hey it’s great, I mean the fresh air is beautiful,” said Richard Valentino, a Spring Hill resident.
Most people feel the same way and are excited. Some believe it’s too early to open up the beaches. This morning at 6am, Sarasota County officially reopened their public beaches to steady crowds all day long.
“I’m so happy the beach is reopen, I think our blues skies, sunshine and the beach is what keeps us all healthy and enjoying life,” said Andrea McHenry, a Sarasota resident.
“My opinion, they’re not reopen because there’s no place to park, the parking lots are still closed, there’s no place to park on the side streets,” said Mark Traugott, a Sarasota resident.
In addition to beach parking lots still being shut down, other big restrictions include not being able to sit down and sunbathe and beachgoers still must keep their social distancing. People can still walk, run, bike and swim at the beach.
“We’re really glad they’re open today and everybody seems to be keeping social distancing on the beach and the fresh air is wonderful," said Jane Watt, a Siesta Key resident. "And we have to have some outlets, I think that we’re all getting a little stir crazy right now.”
Something to keep in mind is the snowy plover bird. They are a state threatened species that have nested on Siesta Beach for many years now. Their nesting season runs from March through August and you are being urged to be extra careful around the blocked off area.
“Now that we’re coming back out to the beaches, it’s really important that we understand this is their nesting season," said Kylie Wilson, a Sarasota County Shorebird Monitor for Audubon Florida. "This is the only place that they can nest and we need to respect that posted area, we need to respect the fact that these birds are easily disturbed.”
Parking at Sarasota County public beaches could open up as early as next week. Charlotte County also reopened their public beaches. Lido Beach in Sarasota and the public beaches in Manatee County still remain closed.
