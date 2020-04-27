Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Floridians trying to check the status of their unemployment claims will have to wait another three days. The state website to check on claims was showing a message Friday that said it would be down until Monday morning. It's another source of frustration in a state were 700,000 people have filed unemployment claims since March 15. Less than a third of those claims have been processed and only about one in five Floridians with valid claims have received a payment. Floridians took to social media again Friday to express anger, compare how many hours they’d spent trying to log on and to demand answers from lawmakers.