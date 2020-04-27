Florida Governor back on the Suncoast to discuss COVID-19

On Monday Governor Ron DeSantis held his first news conference in nearly two months on the Suncoast.
The last time the Governor spoke to journalists in Tampa was on March second when he announced the first case of COVID-19 in Florida.
Monday he spoke with a different tone, one of hopefulness as he continues to say Florida has flattened the curve.
Testing and safeguarding those vulnerable to COVID-19 were at the top of the discussion.
Governor DeSantis, the CEO of Tampa General Hospital, and several doctors and researchers spoke at the conference and say the state is in good condition and ready to slowly reopen its economy.
"The state has been remarkably unaffected. Every death a tragedy but given the fact that we have 22 million people... we really have a relatively low number of cases," said USF Health Morsani College of Medicine Dean, Dr. Charles Lockwood.
He says Hillsborough County has seen one of the lowest amount of cases and mortality rates per capita in the United States.
Something state and health officials more than six weeks ago didn’t imagine they’d be saying today.
“We have many many sites now to be tested. Come in and be tested. We are welcoming everyone to do that. That will give us critical data that we can use to move to that containment process,” said Dr. Lockwood.
"The CDC had very narrow criteria about who could be tested. It's important for people to know, those days are gone. That's the past. You have access to testing if you're somebody that wants to get tested," said Governor DeSantis.
The concern for the elderly continues despite plans in motion to reopen the state.
"The division of emergency management has sent almost 7 million masks just to long term care facilities. Almost a million gloves. More than a half a million face shields and 160-thousand gowns. That is a huge amount of supplies but I think that is directing supplies where the risk is greatest and I think that makes a lot of sense," said Governor Ron DeSantis.
The Governor says unfortunately there have been cases of symptomatic and asymptotic workers and staff at long-term facilities who have infected residents and caused outbreaks.
According to the statistics from the Department of Health there are more than twenty facilities in Manatee and Sarasota counties with COVID-19 cases. There’s a facility in Manatee county with 36 staff members infected.
The Governor tells us they have the Florida National Guard and an emergency response team with all ends on deck taking a proactive and offensive approach at long-term care facilities across the state.