Florida DOH announces 1,088 COVID-19 deaths, 32,138 cases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health announced Monday that the state has suffered 1,088 COVID-19 deaths.
There are 32,138 positive cases in the state, of which 31,290 include Florida residents. At some point in their diagnosis, there have been 5,010 hospitalizations.
Here are the totals for the Suncoast, including Sarasota County where beaches have re-opened for essential activity.
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 323 Residents: 307 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 16
Conditions and Care Deaths: 32 Hospitalizations* Residents: 107 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 64
Gender: Male: 132 (43%) Female: 173 (56%) Unknown/No data: 2 (<1%)
Race: Black: 17 (6%) White: 245 (80%) Other: 23 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 22 (7%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 36 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 234 (76%) Unknown/No Data: 37 (12%)
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 533 Residents: 531 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 2
Conditions and Care Deaths: 42 Hospitalizations* Residents: 129 Non-Residents: 1
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 2 to 98 Median Age: 58
Gender: Male: 221 (42%) Female: 309 (58%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)
Race: Black: 82 (15%) White: 316 (60%) Other: 41 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 92 (17%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 59 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 337 (63%) Unknown/No Data: 135 (25%)
