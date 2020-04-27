First Alert Weather: Several low humidity days with sunny skies before the next chance for showers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure building from the northwest will direct our winds out of the north today. The north wind will drive low humidity air into the Suncoast. That will provide a cool and crisp morning and a comfortable afternoon, with a high near 80. This pattern will last about 2 days before a wind shift on Wednesday will return the humidity and muggy afternoons. On Thursday another front will approach and we will have a chance for showers. Thursday should also be monitored for the potential of severe weather, although at this point the risk looks small.