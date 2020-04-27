First Alert Weather: Several low humidity days with sunny skies before the next chance for showers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure building from the northwest will direct our winds out of the north today. The north wind will drive low humidity air into the Suncoast. That will provide a cool and crisp morning and a comfortable afternoon, with a high near 80. This pattern will last about 2 days before a wind shift on Wednesday will return the humidity and muggy afternoons. On Thursday another front will approach and we will have a chance for showers. Thursday should also be monitored for the potential of severe weather, although at this point the risk looks small.
Once the Thursday showers pass by a similar weather pattern will establish itself. Winds will be directed in from the north and drier air will lower humidity. Just in time for the weekend, sunshine and rain free skies will return.
