Feds issue injunction against Bradenton church distributing ‘Miracle Mineral Solution’

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Federal Food and Drug Administration issued an injunction against a Bradenton church for distributing a “Miracle Mineral Solution” that officials say was intended to treat COVID-19.
According to a release from the government agency, the solution was being sold by Genesis II Church of Health and Healing as a cure-all for the novel coronavirus and other ailments. The solution contains chlorine dioxide content equivalent to industrial bleach. Four individuals were named in the injunction, Mark Grenon, Joseph Grenon, Jordan Grenon and Jonathan Grenon.
The organization’s website describes themselves as a “non-religious church.”
The FDA, jointly with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), issued the injunction on April 17. The FDA is urging consumers not to purchase or drink chlorine dioxide products such as MMS sold as medical treatments.
The FDA and FTC requested that the company respond within 48 hours with documentation that the church was correcting its violation.
In their response to the warning letter, the four aforementioned individuals allegedly told the FDA and the FTC that they had no intention of taking corrective action and would continue to sell the solution.
There are currently no vaccines or drugs approved to treat or prevent COVID-19. Federal officials are concerned that people will start pursuing ineffective treatments and expose themselves and others to COVID-19.
