The Department of Economic Opportunity website crashes again; new unemployment data county-by-county

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “then when they open Monday the flood gates they probably won’t even get into a DEO’s Website, because all of the new layoffs start going in there and trying to apply.” said Jill Nugent on Sunday night.
Nugent was right.
When the Department of Economic Opportunity Connet’s website went back online Monday morning, many people received error messages.
Sandee Ballard tells ABC 7 on the phone, says every time she tries to access her application today, the site goes down.
“I’ve been trying to do that part but what time is it? I’ve been trying to do that since 1045 and I’ve been able to login started. But I can’t get through the whole process it keeps kicking me out”. explains Ballard.
But the DEO’s Reemployment Assistance Claims Dashboard website has been working well.
In fact, the DEO is now offering new data on unemployment claims.
Breaking down the unemployment claims due to Coronavirus by county.
As of April 4th, in Sarasota county, there are 9,281 initial claims with 4.9% of those claimants actively looking for jobs.
In Manatee county, there are 7,540 initial claims with 4.2% looking for jobs.
Workers in the food and accommodation industry seem to be the hardest hit in both counties.
