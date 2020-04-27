A cool start to Tuesday with lows in the 50’s

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - What a splendid day on Monday with the temperatures lower than average (83 degrees) and low humidity values making it feel really nice for a late April day.
You may need a light jacket or sweater for your early morning dog walk. We will see temperatures in the mid to upper 50′s over most of the Suncoast away from the water and low 60′s near the coast. With a wind out of the north at 15 mph it will feel even cooler.
Look for plenty of sunshine on Tuesday with a high in the low 80′s near the coast and mid to upper 80′s well inland It will still feel nice however with the low humidity sticking around through the day.
By Wednesday we will begin to see an increase in humidity as winds shift to the SE to S through the day in advance of the next cold front. The high on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80′s for most and it will feel a bit warmer with the higher humidity.
Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance for scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. The high on Thursday will be in the low to mid 80′s due to the increased cloud cover.
By Friday things cool down again and the surface moisture goes down. The high on Friday in the low 80′s but with a lower humidity value it will feel just like Monday.
Weekend is looking good with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80′s.
