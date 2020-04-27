Bicyclist critically injured during hit-and-run incident in Holmes Beach

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Troopers are searching for the driver of an unknown tractor/trailer like vehicle that is responsible for a hit-and-run incident that left a 61-year-old bicyclist critically injured.
The incident took place on Monday around 2:30 p.m. on State Road 64 and East Bay Drive.
Troopers the truck towing trailer was traveling west on State Road 64 and approaching the intersection of East Bay Drive.
According to troopers, the bicyclist fell off the bicycle and in to the westbound lane of State Road 64 and the rear right portion of the trailer hit him.
Troopers say the driver of the vehicle continued to travel west on the road way and did not stop.
The truck was described as an unknown color that was towing a red-colored fork lift on the trailer.
Anyone with any information regarding this crash should contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800 or Crimestoppers.
