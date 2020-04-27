Adorable: Local principal makes video to show students how much he misses them

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Students around the world are engaged in distance learning at home leaving school buildings empty. One Sarasota principal decided to show his students how much he misses them.
Brad Porinchak, principle of Cranberry Elementary posted the video, showing what his average day looks like without students. He also took the opportunity to tell his school family that he knew it was hard not knowing when they would see each other again and that he missed every single student in the building.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last week that schools would continue distance learning through the end of the school year.
