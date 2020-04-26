Westfield Sarasota Square Shopping Center hosts blood drive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A blood drive was held on Saturday at the Westfield Sarasota Square Shopping Center as part of the company’s #WestfieldCares initiative.
This initiative has helped drive awareness and additional donations for non-profits that serve groups such as those experiencing homelessness, economically disadvantaged families, seniors and children.
“We’re taking every precaution, the donors are wearing masks, our staff is wearing masks everything is getting sanitized in between donors," Sue Weber-Hegge, donor group representative of Suncoast Blood Bank said. "We’re only allowing one donor to one staff until that donor is off.”
The Westfield Cares Initiative is also working on thanking first responders from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
