Suncoast man celebrates 103rd birthday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A local man celebrated his 103rd birthday last week and received an extra special gift.
In celebration of his longevity, Edward Gremp’s friends from Northminster Presbyterian Church and his took to the streets in the form of a parade.
Up until the pandemic, he attended church every Sunday. Since social distancing began, he has been staying home.
Gremp has some tips to living a long life. “Good living,” Gremp said. “I’ve worked hard through all the years.”
Aside from going to church every week, Gremp still lives alone and enjoys spending time with friends and family.
