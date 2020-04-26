Korean War veteran celebrated 90th birthday in Englewood on Saturday

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a special birthday celebration for one special guy.
Richard Kelley, his friends call him Dick, a guy who couldn’t have imagined turning 90 in the middle of a pandemic.
To show him that he wasn’t alone, his family threw him a surprise. “I just want to let him know how many people’s lives he’s touched,” Kelley’s daughter, Laura Williams said.
Dozens of cars lined up by Kelley’s domicile on Saturday afternoon to wish him a happy birthday with signs and a salute. The Korean War veteran was overwhelmed from all the love and support. “I love my family, I want to thank everybody,” Kelley said.
Even though this wasn’t family’s original birthday plan, they knew making it memorable was the critical part of this mission.
“Even though with all of this going on, we want to give him a good birthday and let him know there’s a lot of people that appreciate his service,” Williams said. “He’s survived Korea and Sepsis at 81 and a quadruple bypass in his 80s.”
Kelley says he has a secret to turning 90 years old. “You have to have faith in yourself and faith in God."
