First Alert Weather: Sunday, April 26, 2020 - It’ll be a beautiful start to the workweek

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Dry air will continue to filter in over the next several hours allowing clouds to gradually decrease later this evening. Cool air will also advect into the region, and as a result overnight lows will fall into the mid-60s. Showers and storms will stay confined to the south closer to where the cold front is situated. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.
It’ll be a beautiful start to the workweek with dew points in the upper 40s and 50s, which is quite comfortable by Florida standards. Winds will be breezy out of the north northwest at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Boating Forecast
An exercise caution statement may be issued between the time of this article and tomorrow morning. Seas will be at 2-3 feet with a moderate chop on bay and inland waters.
