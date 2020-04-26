Deputies: Man made bomb threat to avoid work

Deputies: Man made bomb threat to avoid work (Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press | April 26, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT - Updated April 26 at 12:41 PM

WELLINGTON, Fla. (The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post) — Authorities say a Florida construction worker called in a bomb threat to a water treatment facility to get a day off work.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 36-year-old Richard Hamilton was arrested Thursday and charged with making a bomb threat.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says more than 20 people evacuated Wellington’s water treatment plant shortly after the threatening 911 call around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Hamilton had been working with a construction crew at the facility and later told deputies that he made the threat because he was having a bad day and didn’t want to work.

