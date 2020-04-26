The DEO’s Connect system goes offline for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Friday, The Department of Economic Opportunity announced their CONNECT system will be offline so they process more applications for unemployment benefits.
Some say they still haven't received their benefits and have been waiting for over a month now.
"I’m going to the fifth week and you keep saying monetary status pending. Really I need the money now."
Jill Nugent is a Suncoast furloughed worker, she applied for unemployment benefits over a month ago.
As of Friday, The Department of Economic Opportunity has paid over 100,000 claimants and a total of more than $192 million in unemployment benefits.
DEO says the Connect system went offline this weekend so more payments can be processed.
But Nugent says still hasn't received anything.
“I just can’t believe that it would take five weeks to get my first unemployment paycheck. There can’t be too many excuses for this. They are still not enough people to process them.”
According to the DEO, they have processed about 100,00 paper applications.
Nugent believes closing down the DEO system for the weekend will cause the website to crash when they reopen it.
"And then when they open Monday the front gates they probably won’t even get into a DEO’s Website, because all of the new playoffs start going in there and trying to apply."
The DEO’s Connect system will be back online tomorrow morning at 8AM.
