$7M to improve land and water in Florida, Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A land conservation group is getting $7 million in federal money to improve land and water in parts of the Florida Panhandle and south Georgia.
Tallahassee-based Tall Timbers says it’s getting the money from the National Resources Conservation Service.
It comes from the 2018 federal farm bill. Tall Timbers says it will use the money to improve water quality, wildlife habitat and economic opportunities in the watersheds of the Aucilla and St. Marks rivers.
The project will buy conservation easements, help with habitat management on public and private lands, and share costs to improve farmland.
