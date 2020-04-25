Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida surpasses 1,000 coronavirus deaths, 30,000 cases
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he doesn't have a date in mind for the state's businesses to start fully reopening. DeSantis said Friday it he will be looking at recommendations made by business and political leaders who have examined the best way to reopen the state from the massive shutdown caused by the coronavirus. He said he will expand the availability of testing by allowing pharmacists to conduct tests for the virus. The state had a grim milestone Friday as the 1,000th death from the disease was recorded. Almost 5,000 Floridians are currently hospitalized.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA UNEMPLOYMENT
Florida unemployment website down through weekend
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Floridians trying to check the status of their unemployment claims will have to wait another three days. The state website to check on claims was showing a message Friday that said it would be down until Monday morning. It's another source of frustration in a state were 700,000 people have filed unemployment claims since March 15. Less than a third of those claims have been processed and only about one in five Floridians with valid claims have received a payment. Floridians took to social media again Friday to express anger, compare how many hours they’d spent trying to log on and to demand answers from lawmakers.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CONTRASTING-GOVERNORS
Republicans eager to reopen economy; Democrats more cautious
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mostly Republican governors in a handful of states are racing ahead with reboots to their economy before they have met key health benchmarks recommended to control the coronavirus outbreak. Their approach stands in contrast to numerous Democratic governors who continue to maintain a cautious approach to reopening and have said they will base their decisions primarily on public health data. Governors pushing to fast-track their economic rebounds say they don’t want to endanger their residents, but numerous public health experts say that is what could happen if they don't slow down.
FORMER CONGRESSWOMAN-FRAUD TRIAL
Ex-US Rep Brown out of prison early amid virus concerns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown has been released from federal prison. Once a powerful Florida Democrat, her release comes amid coronavirus concerns after she served just over two years of a five-year sentence for fraud and other crimes related to a purported charity for poor students that she used as a personal slush fund. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons website says Brown was released recently, but no other details were provided. Her attorney asked a judge earlier this month to release Brown to protect her from the coronavirus pandemic but withdrew the request the next day. Brown was convicted in 2017 on charges including fraud and lying on tax returns and congressional financial disclosures.
SUPERSONIC JETS-FLORIDA
Supersonic jet company plans to relocate to Florida
MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — A company that hopes to make supersonic business jets is coming to Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Aerion Supersonic has agreed to relocate its headquarters in Melbourne, Florida. Company president Tom Vice said Aerion plans to break ground at Orlando Melbourne International Airport by the end of the year and employ 675 people at the plant by 2026. The company says the average salary will be $105,000. The company’s website says it is developing the AS2, which will be able to travel at 1,000 mph but no sonic boom will be heard on the ground.
ARENA SHOWS-LAYOFFS
Firm behind monster trucks, ice shows lays off workers
PALMETTO, Fla. (AP) — The company that brings live shows ranging from “Disney on Ice” to monster trucks to local arenas has laid off nearly 1,500 workers because of the coronavirus pandemic. Florida-based Feld Entertainment said in a notification to the state that the coronavirus-induced prohibitions against mass gatherings had forced it to suspend its tours indefinitely. The company says government officials can't say at this time when large gatherings at arenas will be allowed again or whether there'll be limits on crowd sizes once they do. The workers laid off include almost 325 ensemble skaters, as well as technicians, wardrobe workers, special effects coordinators and other performers.
SEVERE WEATHER-FLORIDA
Homeless man killed by tree downed by storm in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A homeless man was killed when a tree fell on him during a storm in northern Florida that downed trees and knocked out power to thousands of residents. The Leon County Sheriff's Office says the unidentified man was killed Thursday evening when a large pine tree fell on him in a wooded area in metro Tallahassee. Another man was injured. Deputy Shade McMillian says by the time emergency crews reached the man, he was beyond help. The man’s identity hasn’t yet been released because next of kin haven’t been notified.
POLICE SHOOTING-FLORIDA
3 suspects in custody after Miami police-involved shooting
MIAMI (AP) — Three suspects have been taken into custody following a police-involved shooting in Miami. Miami police officials tweeted that the encounter took place Friday morning. Local media report that the incident began when an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle. Occupants of the car got out and started firing at her, hitting a taser on her belt. The officer wasn’t injured but fired back, grazing one of the suspects. Authorities were seeking other suspects believed to have been in the car.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPITTING ARREST
Man charged with spitting at police, claiming coronavirus
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man spit at police officers and told them he had the new coronavirus as they arrested him for shoplifting at a convenience story. Orlando police say 26-year-old Christopher Abad was arrested Monday night at a 7-11 and charged with theft, assault, battery on a law enforcement officer and assault on a law enforcement officer. Police say Abad coughed on and tried to kick an officer who attempted to handcuff him. Authorities say Abad then spit on the officer and tried to spit on other officers. Police haven’t confirmed whether Abad was tested for the coronavirus after his arrest.
MASKS-CONFISCATED-FLORIDA
Feds confiscate masks meant for Miami-Dade firefighters
MIAMI (AP) — A shipment of 1 million face masks en route to South Florida for firefighters was confiscated last week by the federal government. Frank Rollason, the director of emergency management for Miami-Dade County, told WLRN on Wednesday that the masks were for firefighters who planned to begin at-home new coronavirus testing for homebound Miami-Dade residents who can’t make it to drive-thru testing sites. Miami-Dade has the largest number of confirmed cases in Florida, with almost 10,300 as of Thursday morning. Statewide, there are more than 28,500 confirmed cases. Miami-Dade fire officials are now acquiring masks in smaller shipments.