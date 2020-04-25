Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Miami and Nebraska dominated college football from the 1980s through the early 2000s. Both programs have trended in the wrong direction since playing for the 2001 national title and are coming off losing seasons in 2019. So maybe it should be no surprise that neither the Hurricanes nor Cornhuskers had a player taken in the NFL draft’s first three rounds. Miami last went without a player drafted in 1975. The Hurricanes with try to keep that streak going Saturday in rounds four through seven. Nebraska is trying to avoid having no draft picks for two years in a row after going 56 years with at least one player drafted.