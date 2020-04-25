Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Miami and Nebraska dominated college football from the 1980s through the early 2000s. Both programs have trended in the wrong direction since playing for the 2001 national title and are coming off losing seasons in 2019. So maybe it should be no surprise that neither the Hurricanes nor Cornhuskers had a player taken in the NFL draft’s first three rounds. Miami last went without a player drafted in 1975. The Hurricanes with try to keep that streak going Saturday in rounds four through seven. Nebraska is trying to avoid having no draft picks for two years in a row after going 56 years with at least one player drafted.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to stockpile help for Tom Brady, including a player who’s dad once intercepted the six-time Super Bowl champion. The Bucs used the 45th overall pick to take Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr., in the second round. He’s the son of three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Antoine Winfield, Sr., a 1999 first-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills who played against Brady during a 14-year pro career. Tampa Bay selected Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the third round.
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have added another blocker for new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa by drafting Louisiana-Lafayette offensive lineman Robert Hunt in the second round. The 6-foot-5, 323-pound Hunt can play tackle or guard. He was a four-year starter for the Ragin’ Cajuns. On Thursday the Dolphins selected three players in the first round for the first time in their 55 drafts. The haul was led by top pick Tagovailoa of Alabama, fulfilling Miami’s goal of landing a potential franchise quarterback. The Dolphins also selected Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis and Texas safety Brandon Jones on Friday.
UNDATED (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars gave quarterback Gardner Minshew another target by selecting Colorado receiver Laviska Shenault in the second round of the NFL draft. Jacksonville took Shenault with the 42nd overall choice in hopes that he will emerge as a passing threat opposite Pro Bowl receiver DJ Chark. Shenault led the Football Bowl Subdivision with 9.6 catches a game in 2018 and ranked fourth in the nation with 112.3 receiving yards a game. The Jags added Ohio State nose tackle DeVon Hamilton in the third round.
MIAMI (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa now knows where he’ll play next, but he still doesn’t know when. The Miami Dolphins are willing to wait — perhaps even until 2021. They took the Alabama quarterback with the fifth pick in the NFL draft, optimistic he’ll fully recover from a hip injury that ended his college career. He says doctors have indicated he’s on schedule for a return in 2020. But the Dolphins don’t need for him to rush back. Returning starter Ryan Fitzpatrick is ideally suited for a caretaker role. With the coronavirus pandemic, it’s uncertain whether there will even be a 2020 season.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have drafted possible replacements for Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks in the second round of the NFL draft. The Rams took Florida State running back Cam Akers with the 52nd overall pick and Florida receiver Van Jefferson with the 57th overall pick. After sitting out the first round, the Rams got rolling by replenishing their offensive skill-position talent, which has taken a hit along with every other level of the Rams’ roster in recent months.
UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Texans have selected TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock with the 40th overall pick in the NFL draft. Blacklock was the Texans’ first pick in this year’s draft after they traded their first round slot to Miami as part of the trade for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills. The Texans stayed with defense in the third round, selecting Florida linebacker Jonathan Greenard with the 90th pick.