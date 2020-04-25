Have an idea or opinion about reopening Florida? Here’s the chance to sound off directly to the people making the decisions

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over the past few weeks, we’ve heard from dozens of you through voice messages, emails, comments, social media, and even hand-written letters with ideas of the best path forward to reopen Florida. Now the Re-Open Florida Task Force wants to hear from you.
The Public comment submission portal is now open for business. The task force says “Public feedback will be a critical component of the Task Force’s final report to Governor Ron DeSantis. All interested Floridians are encouraged to submit their ideas regarding the safe re-opening of Florida’s economy.”
“Floridians may submit feedback on any topic related to the re-opening of Florida’s economy, including the impacts on small business, healthcare, education, tourism, agriculture, retail, recreation, and sports and construction,” the news release read.
You can review Task Force meetings here: www.flgov.com/COVID-19
