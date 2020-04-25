Florida now has 31,528 confirmed coronavirus cases, state has suffered 1,074 COVID-19 related deaths

By ABC7 Staff | April 24, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT - Updated April 26 at 11:10 AM

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) confirmed on Sunday morning the state now has 31,528 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of those cases, 30,680 have involved Florida residents and 4,957 people required hospitalization at some point in their diagnosis.

FDOH also says that Florida has suffered 1,055 COVID-19 related fatalities.

Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.

Sarasota County:

Total Cases: 321 Residents: 305 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 16

Conditions and Care Deaths: 32 Hospitalizations* Residents: 106 Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 64

Gender: Male: 133 (44%) Female: 172 (56%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)

Race: Black: 17 (6%) White: 244 (80%) Other: 24 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 20 (7%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 36 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 234 (77%) Unknown/No Data: 35 (11%)

Manatee County:

Total Cases: 508 Residents: 506 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 2

Conditions and Care Deaths: 42 Hospitalizations* Residents: 129 Non-Residents: 1

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 2 to 98 Median Age: 58

Gender: Male: 210 (42%) Female: 315 (58%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)

Race: Black: 81 (16%) White: 315 (62%) Other: 40 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 70 (14%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 59 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 335 (66%) Unknown/No Data: 112 (22%)

