Florida now has 31,528 confirmed coronavirus cases, state has suffered 1,074 COVID-19 related deaths

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) confirmed on Sunday morning the state now has 31,528 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Of those cases, 30,680 have involved Florida residents and 4,957 people required hospitalization at some point in their diagnosis.
FDOH also says that Florida has suffered 1,055 COVID-19 related fatalities.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 321 Residents: 305 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 16
Conditions and Care Deaths: 32 Hospitalizations* Residents: 106 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 64
Gender: Male: 133 (44%) Female: 172 (56%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 17 (6%) White: 244 (80%) Other: 24 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 20 (7%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 36 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 234 (77%) Unknown/No Data: 35 (11%)
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 508 Residents: 506 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 2
Conditions and Care Deaths: 42 Hospitalizations* Residents: 129 Non-Residents: 1
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 2 to 98 Median Age: 58
Gender: Male: 210 (42%) Female: 315 (58%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)
Race: Black: 81 (16%) White: 315 (62%) Other: 40 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 70 (14%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 59 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 335 (66%) Unknown/No Data: 112 (22%)
