First Alert Weather: Saturday, April 25, 2020 - Isolated rain chances ahead of a cold front arriving tomorrow morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Skies will remain mostly cloudy into the evening with the best chance for any additional rainfall look to focus along and southeast of a line from Venice to Sebring, where the best moisture and instability will reside. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph with mild overnight lows falling into the mid-70s.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible ahead and along a cold front that will push through the Suncoast region Sunday morning. Skies will start off mostly cloudy with gradual clearing taking place in the late afternoon and early evening as dry air begins to filter in across West and West Central Florida. Winds will shift to the west northwest at 5-15 mph. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 80s, with temperatures falling into the mid 60s by the morning morning commute.
Boating Forecast
Seas will be at 2 feet with a light chop becoming a moderate chop in the evening as winds increase out of the northwest.
