Fans struggling to get refunds from Ticketmaster on postponed concerts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - "What gives them the right to hang onto our money? If we decide in 2021 we wanna goto this concert will buy the tickets again!"
Kathy Volpe says she’s frustrated with Ticketmaster for not refunding her money after Elton John postponed certain dates for his “Farwell Yellowbrick Road Tour” in America.
Volpe paid $900 in total back in November through Ticketmaster for her and her 2 sisters. They were planning on going to the May 26th concert in Tampa. Once Elton John announced the tour was postponed, Volpe received this email.
"I can hang onto my ticket. Until they decide to reschedule it. It’s not set yet in 2021. Or I can try to sell my ticket. Which who’s going to buy it? ".
According to Ticketmaster, if the concert is canceled, it’s eligible for a full refund. But that wasn’t the case for Volpe, her concert was postponed.
“You know even Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber they canceled their concerts. So that everyone can get their money back so they can afford to pay their bills”.
President of Ticketmaster, Jared Smith released a statement on April 17th that reads in part “Roughly 5,000 events have already been rescheduled, and organizers have authorized us to issue refunds to consumers who request them.”
And that neither their " clients nor Ticketmaster, intend to withhold refunds on postponed shows. "
But Volpe says that's not good enough .
“I want them to step up to the plate and recognize this is a pandemic. It’s no one’s fault. We don’t know what we’re gonna do in 2020 they need to refund everyone’s money.”
Kathy Volpe says she’s hoping within a week her ticket would become eligible for a full refund.
To see if your Concert ticket that was purchased through Ticketmaster is eligible for a refund, click here.
