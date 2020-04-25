Cardinal Mooney honors seniors, plans new date for graduation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School (CHMS) says they would like to celebrate their 2020 senior class by placing graduation signs in their yards.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and all Florida schools being placed under virtual learning, this is CHMS’s way of letting those students know how proud they are of their achievements.
According to a press release from the school, the Class of 2020 has 133 students set to graduate that live in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto Counties.
“Although the Class of 2020 had many of its events postponed or canceled this spring, we wanted to acknowledge all of their hard work for the past four years, and we believe that they will be stronger for having to deal with so much change,” Ben Hopper, CMHS Principal said.
Hopper also says that CHMS has made plans for graduation ceremonies for this year’s class that are scheduled to take place while following CDC guidelines.
Unless changes have to occur, the following events have been scheduled for a later date in the summer:
Senior Baccalaureate Mass: rescheduled for Thursday, July 30, at 5:30 p.m. at Incarnation Catholic Church.
Senior Awards Dinner: rescheduled for Thursday, July 30, at 7:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota.
The 2020 Commencement Ceremony: rescheduled for Friday, July 31, at 7:00 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center.
