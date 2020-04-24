Suncoast soaker slowly ends over the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Talk about a gully washer, some 3-4 inches of rain fell on Friday setting all time records for amount of rainfall for this date.
All of this storminess was associated with a trough of low pressure in the jet stream dipping into the Gulf of Mexico and then a series of disturbances moving through it and slamming right into the Suncoast.
This trough will still be around on Saturday and Sunday but will be flattening out a bit. The rain chances lower to 30% during the day and then 50% late night Saturday.
A frontal boundary will stay to our north so don’t expect any kind of cool down for Saturday. The high will be a few degrees above average into the mid 80′s for most. Winds will be out of the SSE at 15-20 mph. We will have variable cloudiness throughout the day on Saturday.
Saturday night we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 30% for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms mainly after midnight.
Sunday look for mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. The high on Sunday in the mid 80′s.
Monday the front moves through and we see drier air slip in with highs in the low 80′s and much lower humidity. It will be cool to start the day on Tuesday with lows in the upper 50′s well inland and low 60′s near the coast.
Have a great and safe weekend
