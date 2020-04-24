Shooting sends one person to the hospital in Sarasota County

By Daniela Hurtado | April 24, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT - Updated April 24 at 4:29 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s office say a person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement says the shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Lisbon Place in Sarasota.

The Sheriff’s Office says the details of the shooting are unknown, but everyone involved is “accounted for.” No details have been released on a potential suspect or how the victim is doing.

Deputies say they don’t believe there’s a threat to the community.

Once more details become available we will update this story.

