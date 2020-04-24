The Scrub Club donates more than 100 pairs of shoes and other items to local hospital employees

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Yesterday, another local business participated in a giveaway for all front-line hospital employees.
The Scrub Club hosted the event, giving away more than 100 pairs of shoes, bags, shirts and other items in appreciation to local hospital staff. Due to the exceptional turn out, they had to open the event an hour early to reduce traffic congestion.
"My staff here is amazing, they helped me organize the whole event. We tried to get people to line up in the parking lot and the line of cars went all the way around the local dentist office, here next door to us, all the way out down Lena Rd,” says Carla Baldwin, President and CEO of The Scrub Club.
In return, the staff received donuts and lunch as a sign of appreciation. The scrub club is only allowing 5 guests at any given time into the store, and a mask is preferred before entering.
