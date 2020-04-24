Sarasota woman lucky to be alive after lightning strikes her home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As a strong storm slammed the Suncoast with lots of rain, wind and thunder and lightning, one Sarasota homeowner had a huge problem of her own to deal with. Lightning striking the roof of a home on Wood Hollow Court just before 10am. It was some really scary moments for her and the entire neighborhood.
“I was standing in the kitchen getting ready to make breakfast, I saw a flash and then I heard a frackle, so I thought there was a guy up on my roof," said Deborah Wazolek. "And I heard it start to fall, it fell right on top of me, I ran out quick as I could.”
The lightning strike caused extensive damage to the inside of the home. Parts of the roof and ceiling collapsing to the floor. One neighbor who witnessed the lightning strike says it was frightening.
“I was just leaving my house here this morning and the next thing I know I saw the brightest flash, the loudest boom and I stopped my truck and I was like what just happened,” said Matthew St. Aubin. “I look over to my right and I see steam coming off my neighbor’s roof.”
Fortunately no one was injured. The Sarasota County Fire Department arrived on scene and was able to put out a fire in the attic. They are continuing with their investigation.
“Never seen anything like this, I’ve seen lightning strikes like a bolt but this was more like a sheet, it was incredible,” said Aubin.
