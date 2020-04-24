Sarasota neighbors help rescue Baby Ducklings

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - While storms blew through the Suncoast this Friday, local neighbors encountered a lonely duck who was searching for her ducklings. It turns out the little critters had gotten stuck under a drainage grate in the middle of a parking lot on Tamiami Trail near Gulf Gate Drive.
Local resident Brad Keyser first stumbled upon the scene and turned to social media for help. A group of local kids showed up to lend a hand, but the metal grate was too heavy for them to lift. Soon afterwards, a local contractor arrived with some heavy equipment and they were finally able to lift the grate, extricate the ducklings and send them on their merry way.
