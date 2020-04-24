Sarasota High School seniors celebrated a special day as they received their caps and gowns

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Thursday was a special day for Sarasota High School seniors as they received their caps and gowns.
Students knew they would be the day to pick up caps and gowns, however they were unaware that the faculty would put on a celebration as they waved signs and cheered for the upcoming graduates. Students did have to stay in their vehicles as they drove thru the Bahia Vista parking lot, in order to follow social distancing protocols.
"The kids blessed the staff as much as the staff blessed the kids. It was so special for us just to see them face to face again. You saw the gamut of emotions as the kids drove through,” said Sarasota High School Principal David Jones.
Grad Bash, prom and other senior activities remain in jeopardy due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Plus, the graduation ceremony is currently on hold, and may take place in late July.
