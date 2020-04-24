Police: Ft. Myers man arrested after road rage incident

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol took a man into custody after an alleged road-rage incident on I-75 in Sarasota County.
A driver called 911 to report that a man in a Nissan Titan had pointed a firearm at him while the two were both driving on Northbound I-75. The caller saw the weapon and broke contact with the armed man.
Troopers with FHP initiated a traffic stop on the Nissan Titan a short time later. During the traffic stop, officers found a firearm that matched the description given by the victim.
Kevin Gutierrez of Ft. Myers, Florida, was subsequently arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Ammunition by Felon. Officers took Gutierrez to the Sarasota County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.