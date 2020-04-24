Local moving company offers free services for domestic violence victims

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -For those in domestic violence situations, social isolation can be downright dangerous.
Hope Family Services in Manatee County said last fiscal year, they helped over 2,000 adult and children domestic violence survivors throughout the county.
So to help ease some of the stress of moving into a safety shelter, especially during these difficult times, College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving is offering to move victims items to shelters for free. For a domestic violence victim to get these services they first need to contact the police or a local domestic violence organization, like Hope Family Services or SPARCC. College Hunks then works with the organization to move the items safely to the shelter.
"You never know when you're going to need a helping hand. And we just feel it's important to be a contributing member to our community. And when people fall into hardship it's important to be there to support and help out in those situations," said Bret Bailey, who is the Owner of Sarasota's branch of College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving.
Hope Family Services said they've seen an overall increase in individuals calling their helpline and live chatline compared to last year. But they say the number of people at their shelter is down, and they fear that's because victims can't safely get to the phone or leave their home while in quarantine.
If you are in a domestic violence situation and need help, click here.
