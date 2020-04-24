Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Half a million jobless claims filed in Florida last week
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — According to new figures, a half-million Floridians applied for unemployment benefits last week. Thursday's new figures comes as a statewide task force continues examining when businesses shuttered and forced to lay off workers because of the new coronavirus can reopen. The U.S. Department of Labor reported that more than 505,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits were filed in Florida last week. That pushes the state’s number of claims filed for unemployment well past 1 million claims since businesses around the state started closing last month under lockdown orders from municipalities and then Florida’s governor. Florida has a civilian labor force of around 10 million workers.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONTRASTING GOVERNORS
Republicans leap to reopen economy; Democrats more cautious
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mostly Republican governors in a handful of states are racing ahead with reboots to their economy before they have met key health benchmarks recommended to control the coronavirus outbreak. Their approach stands in contrast to numerous Democratic governors who continue to maintain a cautious approach to reopening and have said they will base their decisions primarily on public health data. Governors pushing to fast-track their economic rebounds say they don’t want to endanger their residents, but numerous public health experts say that is what could happen if they don't slow down.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPITTING ARREST
Man charged with spitting at police, claiming coronavirus
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man spit at police officers and told them he had the new coronavirus as they arrested him for shoplifting at a convenience story. Orlando police say 26-year-old Christopher Abad was arrested Monday night at a 7-11 and charged with theft, assault, battery on a law enforcement officer and assault on a law enforcement officer. Police say Abad coughed on and tried to kick an officer who attempted to handcuff him. Authorities say Abad then spit on the officer and tried to spit on other officers. Police haven’t confirmed whether Abad was tested for the coronavirus after his arrest.
MASKS-CONFISCATED-FLORIDA
Feds confiscate masks meant for Miami-Dade firefighters
MIAMI (AP) — A shipment of 1 million face masks en route to South Florida for firefighters was confiscated last week by the federal government. Frank Rollason, the director of emergency management for Miami-Dade County, told WLRN on Wednesday that the masks were for firefighters who planned to begin at-home new coronavirus testing for homebound Miami-Dade residents who can’t make it to drive-thru testing sites. Miami-Dade has the largest number of confirmed cases in Florida, with almost 10,300 as of Thursday morning. Statewide, there are more than 28,500 confirmed cases. Miami-Dade fire officials are now acquiring masks in smaller shipments.
ANDREW GILLUM
Stained sheets, pills but no clarity on Gillum hotel run-in
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Photos released by the Miami Beach Police Department show stained and rumpled sheets and pills on the floor in a hotel room where officers found former gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum drunk and with two other men last month. But the photos and officer-cam video released this week shed no further light on what Gillum was doing there. Fire rescue crews were called to the Miami Beach hotel regarding a suspected drug overdose. Gillum said last month that he was in Miami Beach for a wedding and did not use illegal drugs. After last month's encounter, Gillum said he was entering rehab.
KOKOMO PLANE CRASH
Widow sues Indiana airport worker, city over plane crash
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — The widow of a Florida physician who died in a plane crash is suing a central Indiana city, its airport and an airport employee, alleging that the worker put the wrong fuel in her late husband’s aircraft shortly before it crashed. The lawsuit contends that the airport employee was negligent and that the city of Kokomo, the airport and its operators are liable because they did not train Yount adequately enough. According to the Kokomo Tribune, Matthew Melton, an Indianapolis attorney representing the defendants, did not reply to a phone message seeking comment about the case.
BC-US-VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUMP-GEORGIA
Trump approved of Georgia's plan to reopen before bashing it
President Donald Trump praised Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s aggressive plan to allow businesses to reopen in private discussions before pulling an about-face and publicly bashing it. That is according to two administration officials not authorized to discuss the conversations. Kemp’s order allows businesses like gyms, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys to open Friday under certain restrictions. It’s one of the most aggressive plans in the nation for reopening a state’s economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trump had been supportive but changed course Wednesday after members of his task force revisited the plan and decided it was too soon.
SEVERE WEATHER-FLORIDA
Tornado downs trees, power lines in Florida Panhandle
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say at least one tornado touched down in the Florida Panhandle as warnings were issued throughout the region. The National Weather Service says radar confirmed a tornado was on the ground Thursday evening north of Tallahassee near Interstate 10. No serious injuries or damage was immediately reported. Twitter users were posting photos of downed trees in the area, and law enforcement was warning people to stay away from downed power lines. Forecasters say severe storms were expected to move eastward across northern Florida and southern Georgia through the night.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA BEACHES
Florida continues reopening beaches, with social distancing
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Beaches in Flagler County on Florida’s east coast have reopened for limited recreation and those in Sarasota on the west coast will follow suit next week as municipalities throughout the Sunshine State start allowing residents to swim, fish, walk and jog on the sand. However, distancing guidelines _ including staying six feet apart _ remain in effect. Most communities are keeping beach opening times to a few hours in mornings and evenings and are barring any lounging on chairs and towels with coolers. Officials want to prevent social gatherings with shared food and drink that could spread the coronavirus, while promoting healthful recreation.
SEVERE WEATHER
At least 7 dead as storms hit Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana
MADILL, Okla. (AP) — Severe weather is blowing across the South after apparent tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana. At least seven people have been killed, including a factory worker whose body was found a quarter mile from where an apparent tornado struck the factory in southern Oklahoma. A Louisiana man was swept away in flood waters after going out to grab a trash can, and a woman was killed on a bridge. Three more died when apparent tornado touched down near Onalaska, Texas. More than 150,000 customers are without power.