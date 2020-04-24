Hubble Space Telescope celebrates 30 years of discovery with never-before-seen photo

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
NASA’s iconic Hubble Space Telescope commemorates three decades of discovery. For it’s birthday Hubble premiered a never-before-seen view of two beautiful nebulas that go by NGC 2020 and NGC 2014.
"That bluish nebula is created by a single massive star when it blew up many years ago. Everything that's glowing there in blue is actually material that was ejected out into interstellar space by this massive explosion," says Dr. Kenneth Carpenter, NASA Hubble Operations Project Scientist.
Hubble has allowed scientists to narrow down the age of the universe to 13.8 billion years old, while providing other vital information leading to many science textbooks having to be rewritten.
"What was not expected was when we measured the expansion rate of the universe more precisely, we found that it’s not slowing down like everybody expected, it's actually speeding up with time," says Dr. Carpenter.
The telescope has exceeded all expectations doubling its original design for just a 15-year lifespan.
Dr. Carpenter states, "We were able to service it over the years until 2009. We went up with a crew of astronauts on the space shuttle and did maintenance, but also put in new instruments, so that our science instruments stay state-of-the-art. If we were up there now with 30-year-old instruments, we wouldn't be as competitive with other telescopes on the ground or in space."
Scientists say photos collected from Hubble over a 30-year period shows the shrinking of Jupiter’s great red spot and could be gone within 30 years if it continues to shrink at the same rate.
When asked about the future of the Hubble Space Telescope Dr. Carpenter said, "It's more capable then it has ever been. It has the latest generation of science instruments; it's making discoveries left and right. Every year when we go out and ask the astronomical community for observing ideas, we get six times the number of proposals that we can allocate time to.”
It is a telescope that scientists intend on utilizing for many years to come.
"We're going to be looking at atmospheres of outer planets to detect changes in their compositions and perhaps weather. We're collecting ultraviolet light observations of stars. That's light that's bluer than what the eye can see, bluer than what gets through the atmosphere, so it’s something that only Hubble can do."
You can celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope at the comfort of your home, by visiting nasa.gov/hubble, and find photos that Hubble was able to capture on your birthday over the last 30 year. Then you can share the results with your friends on social media using #hubble30.
