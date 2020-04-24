Has Florida Flattened the Curve?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are digging into what all these COVID-19 numbers actually mean. As the positive cases increase, is Florida more likely to extend the stay at home order that is set to expire next week? Well, that’s a question that isn’t as cut and dry as we would all hope.
This virus has made it complicated for doctors and researchers to pinpoint exactly how to completely stop the spread, but officials in our state are saying that we are on the right track.
“Our work is succeeding. We have flattened the curve,” Governor Ron DeSantis said earlier this week. His announcement is giving Floridians some hope.
So what does the term “flatten the curve” mean? It doesn’t mean is that the virus will disappear. All medical professionals and public health experts continue saying that COVID-19 will be with seen in communities across the world for the foreseeable future.
“It’s definitely good that we continue doing more testing. It’s important to know who is infected, who has been infected in the past and who is at risk of being infected,” said epidemiologist, Dr. Scott Hopes.
Having as many tests done as possible is the goal. While Florida may seem to have a very high number of positive cases, we have an even higher number of tests that showed negative results.
“One of things we look at is the rate of the people who test positive. Some of these states, they have 30 or even 40% of the people who test, that are testing positive. In Florida, it’s about 10 percent,” Governor DeSantis said.
Experts say it’s important to look at the whole perspective – including the mortality rate.
“That’s one of the key components of this virus. It is a deadly virus, but it’s on both ends of the spectrum. You also have people walking around who have been infected, but they just have a runny nose or something like that,” Dr. Hopes explained.
That’s why the combination of all of this data produces this graphic - showing that Florida has begun to flatten the curve.
“At times, people thought this would be over by June, but it looks like by the second week of May, we should have a pretty clear indication that the worst is behind us. We seem to be getting close to that,” said Dr. Hopes.
However, these stay at home orders and extreme social distancing measures have been implemented to help control the situation - allowing health authorities to better manage the levels of infection. The state's measures have kept our hospitals from being overwhelmed by coronavirus disease patients.
“That was what flattening the curve was all about. In fact, not only did the hospital system not get overwhelmed, but since this pandemic started, available hospital beds have increased in the state of Florida, not decreased,” said Governor DeSantis.
So, now begins the next steps of determining where restrictions can be lifted.
“Lightening up the burden of social distancing and the closures of businesses in certain counties where you clearly are seeing not only the flattening of the curve, but that we are on the back side of it,” explained Dr. Hopes.
While the number of cases and deaths continue to rise, most communities have avoided a spike.
“I just think we need to be very cautious, and continue the practices that we have been following because it appears to be working,” expressed Dr. Hopes.
