Goldman Sachs provides $15 million towards the PayCheck Protection Program

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Goldman Sachs says the $15 million dollars to the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program through their partner Lendistry, for the small business owners who have not yet received any money.
The funds will go for the small business owners who have not yet received any money. This all comes after it was learned in recent days, the fund was nearly empty. Also, large chunks of the Paycheck Protection Program or PPP funds were taken by chain restaurants, hotels, and publicly traded corporations.
There are Suncoast Small Business owners who have applied to the PPP loan so they can keep their businesses afloat.
Jenny Townsend is the owner of Compound Music located in Sarasota, where they teach kids and adults to play an instrument.
Townsend says she’s applied for various loans and grants such as the PPP loan, and is waiting to hear if she’s receiving any funds.
Townsend said she had to make adjustments to her business.
“We’re a small business. We’re going into our 5th year. It’s scary. We had to let some of our employees go. Some of them were rehired through a different venture I started with masks making.”
Fernando Vega, who owns CryoXL, a cryotherapy company for local athletes, says he didn’t get anything from the PPP loan. That he needs those funds, especially for his employees with families.
“We’re a small business but our employees rely on us. They rely on what we can offer to do. And I felt like the biggest failure there is because ya know I couldn’t do anything”.
If you are a Small Business and would like to apply, click here
