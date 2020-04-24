Florida DEO’s CONNECT site down through the weekend

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Friday that its CONNECT website would be offline this weekend in an effort to maximize payments to applicants.
The website has been a source of frustration as unemployment numbers hit record highs during the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced earlier this month that he was adding more servers to help speed things along.
The CONNECT system is offline and will make payments and processing claims through Monday.
New applicants who have not yet filed can do so here.
