Florida COVID-19 death toll climes over 1K

(WWSB) -The fight against COVID-19 has hit a tragic milestone. The Florida Department of Health has confirmed that the death toll from the novel coronavirus has risen to 1,012.
The state has also reported 30,174 positive cases involving 29,356 Florida residents. Of those, 4,699 patients required hospitalization at some point in their diagnosis.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 315 Residents: 299 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 16
Conditions and Care Deaths: 32 Hospitalizations* Residents: 102 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 64
Gender: Male: 132 Female: 166 Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)
Race: Black: 15 White: 238 Other: 25 Unknown/No Data: 21
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 36 Not-Hispanic: 226 Unknown/No Data: 37
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 482 Residents: 480 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 2
Conditions and Care Deaths: 40 Hospitalizations* Residents: 118 Non-Residents: 1
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 2 to 98 Median Age: 59
Gender: Male: 200 Female: 280 Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 78 White: 295 Other: 39 Unknown/No Data: 68
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 52 Not-Hispanic: 316 Unknown/No Data: 112
