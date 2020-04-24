First Alert Weather: There will be strong storms on the Suncoast with a tornado risk today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A complex storm system is moving into the Suncoast today. Strong storm capable of producing tornado’s will move into areas north of Tampa Bay before dawn. After sunrise the line will move closer to the the Suncoast producing thunderstorms and the risk of severe weather, however the line will weaken considerably as it approaches. A second wave of storms is likely to move onshore later in the afternoon. It is important to have your First Alert Weather App loaded onto your phone and notifications activated in order to get emergency warning of severe weather.
The storms will continue into the afternoon and evening. A second cold front will approach this evening with another increase in the risk of severe weather. Once the front is past the skies will clear in the second part of the day on Saturday and for Sunday.
