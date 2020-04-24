FDOH says state now has over 30,800 confirmed coronavirus cases

By ABC7 Staff | April 24, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT - Updated April 25 at 11:21 AM

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) confirmed on Saturday morning the state now has 30,839 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of those cases, 29,996 have involved Florida residents and 4,849 people required hospitalization at some point in their diagnosis.

FDOH also says that Florida has suffered 1,055 COVID-19 related fatalities.

Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.

Sarasota County:

Total Cases: 318 Residents: 302 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 16

Conditions and Care Deaths: 32 Hospitalizations* Residents: 104 Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 64

Gender: Male: 133 (44%) Female: 169 (56%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)

Race: Black: 17 (6%) White: 241 (80%) Other: 25 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 19 (6%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 36 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 232 (77%) Unknown/No Data: 34 (11%)

Manatee County:

Total Cases: 497 Residents: 495 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 2

Conditions and Care Deaths: 42 Hospitalizations* Residents: 126 Non-Residents: 1

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 2 to 98 Median Age: 58

Gender: Male: 204 (41%) Female: 290 (59%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)

Race: Black: 81 (16%) White: 307 (62%) Other: 40 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 67 (14%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 53 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 334 (67%) Unknown/No Data: 108 (22%)

