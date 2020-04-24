FDOH says state now has over 30,800 confirmed coronavirus cases

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) confirmed on Saturday morning the state now has 30,839 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Of those cases, 29,996 have involved Florida residents and 4,849 people required hospitalization at some point in their diagnosis.
FDOH also says that Florida has suffered 1,055 COVID-19 related fatalities.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 318 Residents: 302 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 16
Conditions and Care Deaths: 32 Hospitalizations* Residents: 104 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 64
Gender: Male: 133 (44%) Female: 169 (56%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 17 (6%) White: 241 (80%) Other: 25 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 19 (6%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 36 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 232 (77%) Unknown/No Data: 34 (11%)
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 497 Residents: 495 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 2
Conditions and Care Deaths: 42 Hospitalizations* Residents: 126 Non-Residents: 1
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 2 to 98 Median Age: 58
Gender: Male: 204 (41%) Female: 290 (59%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)
Race: Black: 81 (16%) White: 307 (62%) Other: 40 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 67 (14%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 53 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 334 (67%) Unknown/No Data: 108 (22%)
