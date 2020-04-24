DeSantis: Licensed pharmacists in Florida will be able to perform COVID-19 tests

(WWSB) - In a press conference Friday evening, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he would be moving forward with the intention of allowing licensed pharmacists in the state of Florida to be able to administer tests for COVID-19.
The governor expressed hopes that pharmacies around the state would participate in an effort to expedite and alleviate some of the strain put on hospitals and clinics in regards to testing for the novel coronavirus.
DeSantis said he had been collaborating with the state’s surgeon general.
Watch the press conference below:
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.