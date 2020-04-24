City of Sarasota extends public health emergency declaration until May 1

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has extended its public health emergency declaration until May 1 in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
As such, Lido Beach will remain closed while city officials continue to monitor local COVID-19 testing.
The order also waives building permit fees for construction necessary to remodel structures to make them safer and to comply with health guidelines.
The public is very strongly urged to wear protective masks when leaving home to conduct essential activities, and to acquire protective masks if they have not already.
