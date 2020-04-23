Teleconferences continue as experts help develop a plan to re-open Florida

44% of early learning centers are reportedly still open across the state during the pandemic and they say they’ve been following guidelines of no more than ten students at a time and extreme cleaning and sanitation protocols. An issue posed by the early learning coalition is the concern for gaps of students transitioning from early learning to kindergarten. They want to identify how they can bridge this gap. The same issues are being posed on the college level. Leaders are concerned about the gap for seniors transitioning into colleges or tech schools.