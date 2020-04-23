Suncoast Healthcare Company Creates COVID-19 Antibody Test

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Government leaders have created task forces to see how we can get our economy back up and running, but before we can do that, we need to know who has the virus, and who is immune to it. Especially here in Florida where most of our businesses have direct contact with the public. That’s why one Suncoast company has sped up its production to hopefully make that happen soon.
CliniLinc Diagnostics has created a one-stop, rapid test for COVID-19. it not only tests for the active virus, but also for antibodies of Coronavirus which shows that a person has already been exposed and is now immune.
“It’s not going away any time soon, so it’s really important to know who has been exposed, who has immunity to it, and more importantly - who’s at risk of getting infection into the future,” Dr. Scott Hopes, Epidemiologist and CEO of CliniLinc Diagnostics, explained.
CliniLinc Diagnostics is a global healthcare technology company that has its corporate office in Bradenton, but has locations in Miami, Ireland and Taiwan. When Coronavirus first became present back in January, they teamed up with Asian manufacturer, Livzon Diagnostics, to develop this serological test. According to the company, this kit can give patients results in minutes by using a blood sample from a prick of a finger.
“You get a bar that tells you that the test was completed accurately, and whether or not you are positive or negative for two types of antibodies to the virus. So it’s not something that you have to send off. It can be conducted in a physician’s office, a clinic, or at the health department. You don’t need any special type of equipment or technology to read it,” said Dr. Hopes.
CliniLinc Diagnostics has sent millions of these tests to countries all around the world. Plus, they had received pre-preliminary FDA approval for these kits to be distributed in a hospital setting in the United States - since they are certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment.
“We now have had the test in three hospitals in the United States and one large laboratory in Florida,” Dr. Hopes tells us.
On April 15th, the company submitted all the documentation of the clinical trial work to the FDA to be able to expand the access to everyone.
“We’re expecting that by the end of the week or early next week to get the approval from the FDA to be able to distribute the tests outside of hospital labs and clinical labs, so we can get them into the community and local healthcare provider and health departments. There are a number of major employers that are anxious for the tests to be released,” explained Dr. Hopes.
Right now, CliniLinc Diagnostics says they are producing about 75,000 tests per day, but that they are working, concurrently with the FDA approval process, to also be geared up to exponentially increase our manufacturing. They hope to have these tests available at not only clinics and the health department, but also at urgent cares and pharmacies.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.