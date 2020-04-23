Strong to severe storms possible on Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A complex storm system will bring elevated chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms to the Suncoast on Friday.
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, meaning we can expect disruptive weather on again and off again throughout the day. On a scale of 1-10, 10 being the worst, it will be a 5.
The best chances for the heavy weather will be late morning through the late afternoon. We will see the front come down and then get hung up over Central Florida. A series of disturbances in the base of the jet stream will move along that front and bring a good chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday and even into Saturday.
Eventually the whole system kicks out of here by Sunday afternoon and then some slightly cooler and drier air will move in to start the work week.
Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies breezy and warm conditions with scattered showers around daybreak followed by more intense storms later in the day. The rain chance is at 70% for N. Sarasota, Hardee and Manatee Counties.
Since these areas will be closer to the stationary front and the energy sweeping by the Suncoast on Friday the rain chances will be higher there, but for S. Sarasota, Charlotte and Desoto Counties you can expect to see less rain due to the distance from the front and energy moving by.
The high on Friday will be around 85 and it will continue to be windy with SW winds at 15-20 and gusts up to 25 mph.
Friday night with the front near by we can expect another good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms as yet another piece of energy moves through the base of the trough and heads our way. The rain chance is at 60% for Friday night and early Sat. morning.
Saturday expect mostly cloudy skies with a good chance for more rain in the form of showers mainly but can’t rule out a stray thunderstorm as well. We have a marginal chance that one or two of the storms could turn severe as well on Saturday.
The high on Saturday will be in the mid 80′s. Saturday night expect mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms with a low in the low 70′s.
Sunday things start to improve with generally cloudy skies in the morning followed by some clearing in the afternoon. The high on Sunday in the low to mid 80′s. The rain chance is at 20% for Sunday.
The work week starts out nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80′s. The lows on Tuesday morning will be nice and cool with temperatures falling into the upper 50′s to low 60s.
